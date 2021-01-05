Kentucky QB Wilson To Transfer For Final Year Of Eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky.: Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.

Wilson announced his intention to transfer in an Instagram post Monday night in which he thanked his Kentucky coaches and teammates.

He helped Kentucky beat No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in last weekend’s Gator Bowl to cap his comeback from a season-ending left knee injury in the second game of 2019. Two years ago, Wilson guided Kentucky past Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to complete a 10-win season, its first since 1977.

Wilson passed for 1,194 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 424 yards and five scores for Kentucky (5-6, 4-6 Southeastern Conference). He won 17 games over three seasons after transferring from Garden City (Oklahoma) Community College after a season at Oregon. He has a season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted a blanket waiver in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and will be immediately eligible.

