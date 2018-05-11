English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kenya's David Rudisha Eyes Return in July
Olympic 800 metre champion David Rudisha of Kenya hopes to return to action in July a year after he incurred a quid muscle strain in the build-up to the London 2017 World Championships
David Rudisha. (Getty Images)
Nairobi: Olympic 800 metre champion David Rudisha of Kenya hopes to return to action in July a year after he incurred a quid muscle strain in the build-up to the London 2017 World Championships.
Speaking from Eldoret on Thursday, Rudisha said he is focused on regaining his fitness, reports Xinhua news agency.
"It is great to be back home. I have to take training slowly and build up from there," he said.
Rudisha, 28, a double Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 800m (1:40.91), has been receiving treatment from the Netherlands and only returned home two weeks ago.
However, he remains adamant that will hit his peak form that saw him break three world records in two seasons.
"Currently, I have a minor injury related to what I had last year. It has bothered me and limited my training," he said.
Rudisha went abroad and was treated by a Dutch doctor two weeks ago. He was diagnosed with irritation around the sitting bone that causes hamstring trouble.
The Kenyan had planned to return to action, since his withdrawal from the London World Championships in July 2017, with a run at the Diamond League opener in Doha on May 4.
It was not to be. His management got him a slot at the Shanghai Diamond League on May 12, but he will not be on show. He will also miss Rome (May 31) and Stockholm (June 10).
However he remained non-committal on his availability to compete at the Africa Athletics Championships, which will be in Asaba, Nigeria.
The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) will use the event in Asaba to select the team for the IAAF Inter-Continental Championships (World Cup) which will be in Ostrava, Czech Republic in September.
Only the top two athletes from each discipline can secure a ticket to Ostrava.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
