News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Kenya's Kandie Sets Men's World Half Marathon Record

Kenya's Kandie Sets Men's World Half Marathon Record

Kenyas Kibiwott Kandie broke the men's world half marathon record in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.

VALENCIA, Spain: Kenyas Kibiwott Kandie broke the men’s world half marathon record in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Kandie won the 21-kilometer (13-mile) race in 57 minutes, 32 seconds, bettering the previous mark established by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019 by 29 seconds.

The extremely fast race saw the next three men come across inside Kamworors previous record time. World champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was second, followed by Kenyans Rhonex Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso.

Genzebe Dibaba won the womens race in 1:05:18. That was the fastest ever debut over the distance, according to World Athletics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...