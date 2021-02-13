Kerala Blasters Become Most Followed Football Club in India, Reach 2 Million Instagram Followers

Kerala Blasters became the first football club in India to reach the 2 million followers on Instagram.

"It serves as a symbol of love and support from all the Malayalis across the world towards the sport and their club. The state has a rich football heritage, and such milestones serve as reminders of the fans’ growing love for the sport and Kerala Blasters," KBFC said in a statement.

"To know that we are the largest fan followed football club in the country, and one of the largest followed sports clubs in the country is a proud moment for us all. The Yellow Army has become a hallmark of this great club and we have gravely missed their support and presence this season. The brand KBFC has grown tremendously over the last 6 years and such milestones further underline the club's commitment to growth commercially. The fundamentals and vision laid down for our club remain strong and secure in all aspects of the football club," said Nikhil Bhardwaj, director of Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerela Blasters also added that as a brand they "will surely be aiming to become the most followed sports club in India and Asia."