Kerala Blasters’ Parent Company Venture Into Volleyball With Radnicki Blasters

Following a successful foray into football with Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC), Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited(BSVPL), the parent company of KBFC has ventured into volleyball with the ‘Radnicki Blasters’, a volleyball team in the Serbian First Division.

BSVPL has entered in a partnership with renowned Serbian Club Radnicki Belgrade and their team Radnicki Blasters will participate in the Serbian First Division tournaments.

"Over the past 6 years, we’ve learnt of the passion that the state of Kerala has towards football and sports. Our time here, has only helped us realise the state’s fervour towards Volleyball, a sport that is equally prominent among men and women," says Nikhil Bhardwaj, co-owner, Blasters Sports Ventures Private Ltd.

Serbia, one of the core teams in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, has a strong legacy in sports, especially Volleyball.

This partnership will help discover volleyball talents from across Kerala, one of the traditional powerhouses of the game in the country. It will further bring in technical expertise, training infrastructures, support and international exposure to budding talents from all around the state.

"We are honoured and thrilled to partner with Blasters Sports Ventures Private Ltd. on this wonderful project of growing the sport of Volleyball in Kerala," said Nikola Biverovic, Sports Director, Radnicki Belgrade

Serbia's women’s national volleyball team won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and were crowned champions of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, while the men’s team won gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and a bronze at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

“We are delighted to join hands with Radnicki Belgrade, a club that has deep roots in volleyball. With well-defined objectives, we have designed an array of activities including cultural exchange programmes and coaching masterclasses to benefit the volleyball players in Kerala, as part of our association,” Bhardwaj added.

The Serbian Volleyball club Radnicki Belgrade is a member of the ‘SD Radnicki Belgrade’, the oldest sports society in Serbia. The club, established in 1946, has won three Yugoslav championship titles and several national cups in the pioneers, cadets and junior categories.