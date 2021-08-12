Kerala Government Announces Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward and Promotion for Men's Hockey Team Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh

After facing flak the Kerala government has announced a Rs 2 crore-reward for P R Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a historic bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Sreejesh, who also holds the post of Deputy Director (Sports) in Public Education Department, will be promoted to the post of Joint Director (Sports), the state government announced.

V Abdurahiman, the minister for sports in Kerala, made the announcement at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after the Cabinet meeting. He also added that ₹5 lakhs each will be given to 8 sportspersons who participated in Tokyo Olympics.

Sajan Prakash, K.T. Irfan, Noah Nirmal Tom, Alex Antony, M. Jabir, M. Sreeshankar, Amoj Jacob and Mohammed Anas Yahiya represented Kerala at the quadrennial games.

ALSO READ | Women’s Hockey Goalkeeper Savita Punia Reveals Why Coach Sjoerd Marijne Got Angry

It was after a span of 41 years that the Indian hockey team finished on the podium at the Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey team kept Germany at bay in the bronze medal match, winning the tie 5-4.

Earlier, former World Champion Anju Bobby George had slammed the Kerala State Government for not recognising Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh for his stellar performance at the now concluded Tokyo Olympics. While several state governments announced cash rewards and other incentives for athletes hailing from their respective states/regions, Kerala government’s apathy for not recognising the medal winning Olympian had raised eyebrows.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE - ‘Felt Like the Worst Race of My Life’: Avinash Sable Broke National Record in Tokyo But Wasn’t Happy

Speaking to Mathrubhumti TV channel, the former Olympian said, “The allegation that Kerala government did not reward Sreejesh is true”. While other state governments announced cash rewards and other perks when athletes won medals and even before they came back to the state. However, in Sreejesh’s case, who also hails from Kerala, he has not received the recognition he deserved. “One should understand the value of an Olympic medal,” she lamented.

Sreejesh, who hails from Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, was given a rousing welcome at the Kochi International Airport on Tuesday on his return. The welcome reception was organised by the Kerala government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here