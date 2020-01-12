Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Kerala Long-jumper Ancy Sojan Lights Up Day 3 of Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Ancy Sojan broke the girls Under-21 long jump record with a personal best performance of 6.36m.

IANS

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Long-jumper Ancy Sojan Lights Up Day 3 of Khelo India Youth Games 2020
Ancy Sojan. (Photo Credit: Khelo India)

Guwahati: Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan broke the girls Under-21 long jump record with a personal best performance of 6.36 m in winning a memorable competition against Tamil Nadu's Sherin Abdul Gafoor at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Sunday.

It was a gripping contest that the two jumpers treated the onlookers.

A student of the Nattika Government Fisheries Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, she had a 6.24 m jump in the Kerala State School Meet. She went 2 cm farther in the SGFI National School Athletics Championship in Sangrur last month. And on Sunday, she was primed up to deliver her best jump of the season.

Quite naturally, she was delighted that she could sustain consistency here with a string of five jumps exceeding 6 m - 6.11, 6.36, 6.29, 6.08 and 6.13 before fouling her final jump. Tamil Nadu's Sherin Abdul Gafoor, who set the mark at 6.15 m last year, picked up the gauntlet thrown down by Ancy Sojan. She had a series that read 5.99, 6.16, 6.11, 6.06, 6.30 and 6.13.

Away from the jumping pit, the talking point at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium was Madhya Pradesh which topped the table in track and field sport with 10 medals, including five gold and two silver. Traditional athletics leaders like Haryana and Kerala have two gold each. Madhya Pradesh are reaping the rewards for the work done by the MP Athletics Academy in Bhopal.

Ikram Ali Khan won the Boys Under-21 discus throw with a new meet record of 53.82m, edging out Haryana's Abhay Gupta by just 1 cm. Having got the silver medal in Pune last year after winning the Khelo India School Games gold in New Delhi, he experienced the heady feeling of finishing on top of the podium yet again.

Pole vaulter Sandeep Kumar was Madhya Pradesh's other gold winner on Sunday morning, clearing 4.05 m to leave the Boys Under-17 competition behind. As someone who cleared 4.45m for bronze in the National Junior Athletics championship in Guntur, he was confidence personified. He entered the competition at 4.00m and needed just one more jump to assure himself of gold.

At the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur, Maharashtra girl cyclists Madhura Waykar (Under-21) and Pooja Danole (Under-17) won the Individual Time Trials to keep their state on top of the charts across disciplines. Odisha's Dinesh Kumar and Rajasthan's Mukesh Kumar Kaswan won the Boys Under-21 and Under-17 crowns.

Hailing from Rourkela where there is no velodrome, Dinesh Kumar powered his way into the Indian youth team in 2017 when he competed in the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas. Training at the Sports Authority of India's Centre in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex, this grandson of a fruit-seller is rising to be among India's best.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram