    1-MIN READ

    Keve Aluma Leads No. 16 Virginia Tech Past VMI, 64-57

    Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home, beating VMI 6457 on Thursday night.

    BLACKSBURG, Va.: Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home, beating VMI 64-57 on Thursday night.

    Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (4-0). They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.

    Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.

    The Hokies led 36-26 before the Ketdets scored 13 straight to take a 39-36 lead. Trey Bonham finished the run with a steal and layup. The Hokies still trailed 45-41 with just over eight minutes to play before scoring nine straight to reclaim the lead.

    BIG PICTURE

    VMI: The Keydets closed to 59-55 on Parham’s 3-pointer in the final minute and nearly pulled off the upset.

    Virginia Tech: The Hokies shot just 35% (21 of 60) and were just 4 of 27 from 3-points range.

    UP NEXT

    VMI: Host Regent on Monday night.

    Virginia Tech: Host Penn State in the Big TenACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

    now won 34 consecutive nonconference home contests which is one

    • First Published:
