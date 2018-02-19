English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kevin Anderson Holds Nerve to Win New York Open
South Africa's Kevin Anderson bagged only the fourth title of his career with a three-set victory over Sam Querrey to claim the ATP Tour New York Open on Sunday.
(Getty Images)
New York: South Africa's Kevin Anderson bagged only the fourth title of his career with a three-set victory over Sam Querrey to claim the ATP Tour New York Open on Sunday.
Anderson played flawlessly in the third set tie-break to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in two hours and 13 minutes, ending Querrey's hopes of a title on home soil.
The 31-year-old Anderson -- who lost in the final of the US Open in New York last September -- expressed delight at bucking a trend which has seen him lose in 11 finals before Sunday.
"I've been to quite a few finals and if it doesn't go your way it's pretty tough to deal with," Anderson said.
"It means a lot to me that I was able to come through it today."
A see-saw first set saw Anderson break first to go 2-0 up before Querrey hit back to level at 2-2 with a break of his own.
Querrey then broke Anderson's serve once more to take a 4-3 lead and held for 5-3. Anderson was in trouble on his next service game, and scrambled to save three set points before Querrey then served out for the opening set.
Anderson ironed out the problems with his serve in the second set, racing into a 5-0 lead. Querrey however refused to roll over, pulling a break back and holding twice to cut Anderson's lead to 5-3.
Anderson would not be denied though, forcing a third set by holding serve for 6-3.
The third set went with serve until the tie-break, and it was Querrey who blinked first, smashing his racquet in frustration after a wild forehand gave Anderson a 5-0 lead.
Anderson crushed a forehand into the corner to go 6-0 ahead, and he duly rammed home the advantage on his second match point to claim the win.
