Kevin de Bruyne Fit for Manchester City's Carabao Cup Final, PSG Clash in Champions League
Kevin de Bruyne Fit for Manchester City's Carabao Cup Final, PSG Clash in Champions League

Kevin de Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are both fit for Manchester City's Carabao Cup final and Champions League game against PSG, Pep Guardiola said.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is fit for Sunday’s League Cup final against Tottenham and next week’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday. De Bruyne was a doubt for two of the biggest games of City’s season after the Belgium star suffered ankle and foot injuries during last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea. The 29-year-old limped off in the 48th minute at Wembley and missed City’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday. That sparked fears he would not be available for the League Cup final or Wednesday’s trip to Paris for the Champions League semi-final first leg.

But City boss Guardiola, speaking at a pre-match press conference, said both De Bruyne and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero would be available after training on Friday.

Aguero, who will leave City at the end of the season, has been struggling with a muscle problem after an injury-plagued campaign.

“They are both (ready), they trained today. Tomorrow we are going to decide," Guardiola said.

Treble-chasing City need eight points from their remaining five games to win a third Premier League title in four seasons.

They are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time, while Guardiola hasn’t lifted the trophy since 2011 with Barcelona.

first published:April 24, 2021, 22:09 IST