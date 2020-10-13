News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Kevin de Bruyne Pulls Out of Belgium Squad with Unspecified Injury

Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kevin de Bruyne was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has withdrawn from Belgium's squad for Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland with an unspecified injury and returned to his club Manchester City, the Belgian national team said.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday.

"Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn't be fit enough to play against Iceland," the Belgian national team said on Twitter https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils/status/1315735291345473540.

Manchester City are due to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.


