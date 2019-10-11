Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kevin Owens No Longer Listed as Active WWE Superstar

Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon in a 'Loser Leaves Town Ladder Match' but his name has reportedly been moved to the WWE alumni section.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Kevin Owens No Longer Listed as Active WWE Superstar
Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon in 'Loser Leaves Town Ladder Match'. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Friday's debut episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon compete in a 'Loser Leaves Town Ladder Match' where the loser was forced to abandon Friday Night WWE SmackDown. An extremely competitive match saw Owens, who was unceremoniously fired by Shane McMahon last month, turn the tables and get him out of the roster instead.

The match saw McMahon hitting his trademark elbow drop from the top rope through the announce table on Owens. However, it wasn't enough as Owens went on to hit a powerbomb on a ladder before climbing up in the middle of the ring to retrieve the briefcase and win the match. Post the match, Owens dropped a "You're fired!" before hitting a stunner on McMahon and exiting the ring.

While the win guaranteed Owens a spot on the WWE SmackDown roster, it also ended Shane McMahon's reign on SmackDown.

However, according to a report on Ringside News, Kevin Owens, who won the battle against Shane McMahon, has been moved to the alumni section of WWE Superstars. The alumni section is a list of former Superstars who do not compete with the WWE anymore. Shane McMahon, on the other hand, is nowhere in the section.

With no clarity on the development, one will just have to sit back and see if Kevin Owens shows up on the second edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

