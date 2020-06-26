Kevin Pietersen Tries to Troll Liverpool on Winning Premier League During Coronavirus, Fans Give Befitting Reply

English cricket star and self confessed Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to troll Liverpool on winning the Premier League but in turn got trolled back by Reds fans.

As Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, meaning Liverpool took an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left at the top of the points table to end their 30 years of wait to lift a domestic league title.

Liverpool were last champions of England when they won the old First Division title in 1989-90, but celebration were subdued and with coronavirus pandemic in mind. Large gatherings were not allowed, even though some fans reached Anfield to celebrate the occasion.

"Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool fans did not take too kindly to the jibe as they hit back. Here are a few -





Are you sure there are no crowds and interest? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gENhDfCbXX

— Labib Irfan Chowdhury (@Labib_irrfan) June 26, 2020



Come on kp where’s your sportsmanship? There’s huge interest. We are the back on our perch! Liverpool, The Undisputed Champions! #LFC pic.twitter.com/oVRjVtFAAH

— Yuvi (@deepbasra) June 26, 2020



How does a sportsman say that about winning a trophy? All about the game no, Kevin? 😌

Damn that IPL trophy eluding you made you kinda bitter to title runs... — Eden Joseph (@Eden_Joseph18) June 26, 2020

My God being a sportsman you don't carry sportsmanship with you. As usual we can expect this silly thing from an Unpopular England Cricketer😝😝😝😝 — Hero Hindustani🇮🇳 (@RajndraBahubali) June 26, 2020

Stick to being the most unpopular English cricketer of all time — merlins_magic_wand (@WandMerlins) June 26, 2020

Pump your brakes, pal pic.twitter.com/Fmxf4UPXk2 — lobo falconer (@lobo_loboman) June 26, 2020

It is Liverpool's 19th title and they've done so with seven games to spare in the campaign.

Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the world, having already won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.