Kevin Pietersen Tries to Troll Liverpool on Winning Premier League During Coronavirus, Fans Give Befitting Reply

Kevin Pietersen Tries to Troll Liverpool on Winning Premier League During Coronavirus, Fans Give Befitting Reply

Kevin Pietersen tried to troll Liverpool on winning the Premier League during the Coronavirus pandemic but fans on social media gave the former cricketer a perfect clap-back.

English cricket star and self confessed Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to troll Liverpool on winning the Premier League but in turn got trolled back by Reds fans.

As Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, meaning Liverpool took an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left at the top of the points table to end their 30 years of wait to lift a domestic league title.

ALSO READ | The Golden Sky Shines Over Liverpool as the 30-year Storm Finally Passes By

Liverpool were last champions of England when they won the old First Division title in 1989-90, but celebration were subdued and with coronavirus pandemic in mind. Large gatherings were not allowed, even though some fans reached Anfield to celebrate the occasion.

ALSO WATCH | Liverpool Players Celebrate Premier League With Hugs and Cheer on a Terrace

"Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool fans did not take too kindly to the jibe as they hit back. Here are a few -






 

 

It is Liverpool's 19th title and they've done so with seven games to spare in the campaign.

Liverpool are now champions of England, Europe and the world, having already won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

