News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Key Carries Indiana St. Past Evansville 76-70
1-MIN READ

Key Carries Indiana St. Past Evansville 76-70

Key Carries Indiana St. Past Evansville 76-70

Tyreke Key scored 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting as Indiana State topped Evansville 7670 on Sunday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind.: Tyreke Key scored 29 points on 12 of 17 shooting as Indiana State topped Evansville 76-70 on Sunday.

Jake LaRavia added 20 points for the Sycamores. Tre Williams had seven points, seven rebounds and a career-high four assists for Indiana State (12-8, 9-6 Missouri Valley Conference).

The win was the 100th in Missouri Valley Conference play for the Sycamores under coach Greg Lansing, making Lansing the 11th coach in the 144-year history of the MVC to reach conference 100 wins.

Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton scored 14 points apiece for the Purple Aces (8-11, 6-7). Samari Curtis had 13 points. Newton led the Aces with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton scored 14 points apiece for the Purple Aces (8-11, 6-7). Samari Curtis had 13 points. Newton led the Aces with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...