1-MIN READ

Key Scores 19 To Carry Indiana State Past Bradley 67-55

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.: Tyreke Key registered 19 points as Indiana State defeated Bradley 67-55 on Monday.

Cooper Neese had 11 points for Indiana State (10-7, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Rienk Mast had 17 points for the Braves (9-10, 3-7), who have now lost six straight games. Elijah Childs added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Ville Tahvanainen had 10 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Indiana State defeated Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


