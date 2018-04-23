Keys Sends US Into Second Straight Fed Cup Final

Madison Keys battled past Pauline Parmentier of France 7-6(4), 6-4 to lead the U.S. into their second consecutive Fed Cup final in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday.Keys, who was named as a late replacement for CoCo Vandeweghe, rallied back from 4-1 down to claim the opening set before a decisive break in the ninth game of the second ensured the victory.Keys' victory handed the defending champions an unassailable 3-1 lead over France in the semi-final tie before the hosts won the dead doubles rubber.The French pair of Amandine Hesse and Kristina Mladenovic edged Vandeweghe and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.Earlier in the day, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens thrashed Mladenovic 6-2 6-0 to collect her second singles victory this weekend.Stephens was aided by 25 unforced errors from world number 20 Mladenovic, whose touch eluded her far too often in the match."That was a really good one. You never anticipate a scoreline like the way it turned out but it was really solid," Stephens said.The Americans extended their winning record to 12-2 against the French.They will defend their title on Nov. 10-11 against the Czech Republic, who reached the final by defeating Germany 4-1 in Stuttgart.