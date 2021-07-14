Khabib Nurmagomedov Not in Favour of MMA Community Supporting 'Finished' Conor McGregor

Retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Tuesday reckoned that Conor McGregor will not be able to return to the top of the MMA fighting club. Khabib’s remark came after McGregor injured his ankle during his recent match against Dustin Poirier on Saturday, where he was knocked out by the latter. Khabib also opined that the MMA community should stop supporting his former rival. Khabib bid adieu to professional boxing in 2020. The Russian mixed martial artists had defeated McGregor in a title fight in 2018.

The build-up and fallout of that title match between Nurmagomedov and McGregor werevery ugly. Before the memorable match, McGregor had thrown a dolly at Nurmagomedov’s bus. The notorious had even gone on to insult the Eagle’s religion, his wife Patimat Nurmagomedova and father Abdulmanap. After knocking out the Irish fighter, Khabib was seen confronting McGregor’s entire team.

On Saturday, following his humiliating loss to Poirier at UFC 264, the 33-year-old boxer had insulted the American MMA star and made threats against him. Speaking about McGregor’s behaviour in the aftermath of the much talked about fight, Khabib said that the sports should stop supporting the notorious’ behaviour or else they will have to pay the price. He went on to add that the Irishman is not going to be successful moving forward.

“All the time we hear that money and fame change, people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done? He punched an old guy [in a bar in 2019],” Khabib told ESPN on Tuesday.

Echoing the sentiments of Poirier, Khabib also said that, McGregor “is a bag of s—.” He also lamented the fans of McGregor for supporting him.

When asked about McGregor’s comeback from his injury, Khabib said that he does not expect him to fight at the highest level.

