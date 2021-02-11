Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His Fantasy Duel Would be Between Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko

Former Russian professional mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his dream UFC fight would be between WWE legend Brock Lesnar and MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. It is a known fact that Lesnar and Emelianenko were once close to a much-anticipated fight, unfortunately a deal could not be struck.

According to The Sun, in an interview, Khabib told MatchTV via Lenta that he is one of those who wished they had and more specifically in his home,Russia. In case of a fantasy match, it would be between Lesner – a former heavyweight in WWE and MMA legend Emelianenko. Even though the latter is considered one of the pioneers and greatest heavyweights of all timein MMA, he never fought in the UFC, despite a 2013 meeting with UFC president Dana White.

"If just a fantasy, then I would take Brock Lesnar and if possible, to make him fight with Fedor Emelianko in Russia. It would be interesting to organise a fight between the stars of American and Russian legends. By the way, anything can happen,"the 32-year-old added.

The much hyped Emelianenko vs Lesnar negotiations broke down, after the death of the Russian champion’s father. And it has been UFC chief’s greatest regret. He revealed the same on UFC.com last year that, ’The only fight I wanted to make that was never made Brock Lesner vs Fedor Emelianenko.’

‘We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Emelianenko, so it never happened.’ He also revealed that the talks were at an advanced stage with the Russian legend and were close to signing him, right before his father’s death. ‘It went well, and Lesnar wanted to fight Emelianenko and in between his father died, and he was done,’ he added.

Coming back to Nurmagomedov, who shockingly retired in similar circumstances from the UFC last year, his retirement came after his first fight since the loss of his influential father Abdulmanap, who passed away aged 57 in July last year. Nurmagomedov is one win away from achieving his dad's dream of 30-0. UFC president White tried to convince him in a sit down on Fight Island before UFC 257. But due to Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier, White revealed that Khabib was uninspired and is likely to remain in retirement.

The duo is set for talks once again in Las Vegas, but Nurmagomedov hinted he could vacate his belt to make sure the division moves on.