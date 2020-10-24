Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

The upcoming UFC 254 is all set to be one of the biggest pay-per-view in UFC’s recent history as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will be up against each other. The match that will certainly keep fans on the edge of their seat is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24. The outing will take place at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the match from 11:30 PM IST.

This fixture is equally important for both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. This outing, which is the main card of the night, will see Khabib look forward to defending his undefeated streak and title, while Justin will be trying his best to make history by becoming the first man to beat the Russian MMA fighter.

Presently, Khabib as of now is undefeated with a record of 28-0; Gaethje, on the other hand, became the interim champion after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

UFC also took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the two sides during a press session. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are seen standing opposite to each other. By the end of the video, they are seen shaking hands. Both of them were shirtless during that time.

Have a look at the short video:

Where to watch the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match live in India (TV channels)?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be squaring off Justin Gaethje in the Saturday, October 24 fixture at 11:30 PM. The match will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

How and where to watch the online Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Khabib vs Gaethje UFC 254 match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.