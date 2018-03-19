GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Khade Wins Gold at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming C'ships

Young swimmer Virdhawal Khade, continued his winning streak with a gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle category at the 49th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAG).

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
Khade Wins Gold at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming C'ships
Representational Image. (Getty Images)
Singapore: Young swimmer Virdhawal Khade, continued his winning streak with a gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle category at the 49th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAG).

Competing against a host of international swimmers, Khade swam his season best timing of 23.02 seconds to win the gold.

The 26-year-old had also bagged a silver medal in the 50 metres freestyle at the same event.

"This was a good place to start. It always feels great winning for the country. Honestly, I expected a faster time, but I'll take this. There was a lot to learn from all the races in
Singapore, and I know I can improve so much more in the coming months," Khade said.

Talking about his preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the Arjuna awardee said, "I have been training in Bangalore for five months now. Things have been on track and I have been swimming competitions to prepare myself for the Games."

"My times have been good and improving consistently, and at this point I feel it is all about staying injury-free and doing what I have been doing in the past months, as it seems to be helping me get better," he added.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
