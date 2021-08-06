Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

“The Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country," PM Modi announced.

Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

“Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," he added in another tweet.

The exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said.

PM Modi has been following the sporting action in Tokyo and has so far personally congratulated all of India’s 5 Olympic medalists. He has also invited the Indian contingent to the Red Fort on August 15.

Dhyan Chand himself has been conferred with several honours, including India’s third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. In addition to this, the Government of India also celebrates his birthday on August 29 as National Sports Day.

Reacting to the news, Indian men’s hockey team captain, who led his team to a Bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet Singh told CNN News18 Exclusively:" Dhyanchand announcement is a huge moment for hockey and India."

“One medal has changed so much for us. This is a big deal for us as players," Gurjant Singh told CNN News.18.

The prestigious award carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

