'Khelega India Tabhi Toh Khilega India': Prime Minister and Athletes Encourage People to Play Sports on National Sports Day

India is celebrating 10 years of National Sports Day today on August 29, commemorating the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard of India.

This day is celebrated to recognize and appreciate the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand while creating awareness about the importance of incorporating sports and physical activities in our day-to-day life.

On this day, a number of sporting events are organized around the country on the theme of promoting sports among people. Celebrating the victories and developments in all sports, Prime Minister shared a video on twitter and captioned it as,

“Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary.

The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India.”

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India. pic.twitter.com/g04aqModJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur also expressed his thoughts on the celebration of National Sports Day and highlighted how Khelo India campaign has helped youngsters from all parts of India to get into sports field.

नए भारत में आज जितना महत्व शिक्षा का है, उतना ही महत्व खेल का भी है। खेलो इंडिया योजना के तहत आज न केवल ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की प्रतिभा को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मंच दिया जा रहा है बल्कि भारतीय पारंपरिक खेलों को भी प्रोत्साहन दिया जा रहा है। #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/ZXQpVhF2he — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) August 29, 2022

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also gave tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and wished everyone on National Sports Day.

Tributes to ‘Wizard of Hockey’, #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary.

Happy #NationalSportsDay to all the athletes who make the nation proud. pic.twitter.com/su5QXiSMeE — Ram Nath Kovind (@ramnathkovind) August 29, 2022

Sports Authority of India shared pictures of the events happening at JLN Stadium, New Delhi on National Sports Day.

Are you playing your favorite sports today ? National Sports day celebrations at JLN Stadium, New Delhi #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/RSiI70Rt5h — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2022

Who's up for Jalebi!? 😋😋 Take a look at the #NationalSportsDay celebration at JLN Stadium The Games are in full swing🤩🤩 Join us today by dedicating 1 hour to play your favorite sport!@ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry @IndiaSports @ddsportschannel @SAI_JLNDelhi pic.twitter.com/HuQunRBZYz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2022

Khelega India Tabhi Toh Khilega India🙂 Take a look as the Officials and Members of @YASMinistry and SAI gear up for the BIG DAY at JLN Stadium, Delhi 🤩🤩 Join us in making this #NationalSportsDay Grand & Memorable by dedicating atleast 1 hour to play your favorite Sport😃

1/1 pic.twitter.com/xSC1gSyHoG — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of all Indian cricketers and wished all the citizens of India a very happy National Sports Day.

BCCI greets everyone on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay Let's celebrate our athletes and keep supporting them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yKIT5YFThu — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

Celebrating this day, many athletes sent their wishes to all Indian citizens. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared motivational stories of athletes who brought laurels for India and encouraged everyone to pick up any sport and play it regularly. Tendulkar also stressed on that age is no bar to transform and therefore, we should strive to make India a fitter nation.

Age is no bar to transform 🇮🇳 into a #SportPlayingNation! On #NationalSportsDay let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let’s be a fitter nation. pic.twitter.com/pLMckBcgDs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2022

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared a video and captioned it as,

“To honour the legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day falls on August 29th, and I look forward to seeing India come out and play sport. Not just on that day, but through the year! 🇮🇳 #NationalSportsDay”

To honour the legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day falls on August 29th, and I look forward to seeing India come out and play sport. Not just on that day, but through the year! 🇮🇳 #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/LDLAJr6avo — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 27, 2022

Remembering the legend and hockey magician #MajorDhyanchand on his birth anniversary also celebrated as #NationalSportsDay. There will never be another like him. Respect 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jzrBj9oZ7K — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 29, 2022

Words of wisdom to live-by from Major Dhyan Chand, as we pay our respects to the legend of Hockey on his birth anniversary. 🙏 #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/4qYgpism96 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 29, 2022

A hero who always inspires us athletes to win more medals for the country🏆

Come join the celebration to a legend, three-time olympic gold medalist Dhyan Chand.

Lets make india a sporting powerhouse! 🇮🇳#NationalSportsday@pmoindia @ianuragthakur @nisithpramanik @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/aSGZx1xT70 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 28, 2022

Not only does the sport have physical benefits, it also helps mentally. Take up a sport today in case you don’t already play one. Join in the celebration of #NationalSportsDay today and play a sport of your choice. #AoKhele #kheloindia pic.twitter.com/dMSVGUOAnH — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 29, 2022

Paralympian Deepa Malik shared a very motivational video of hers encouraging everyone to play at least one sport everyday. Here’s a look at her message on this day

