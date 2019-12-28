Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khelo India a Perfect Platform for Upcoming Athletes: Footballer Halicharan Narzary

Halicharan Narzary said Khelo India Youth Games is a perfect platform for the upcoming athletes to showcase their talent.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Khelo India a Perfect Platform for Upcoming Athletes: Footballer Halicharan Narzary
Picture from the launch of the 3rd edition of Khelo India.

New Delhi: Halicharan Narzary, who has played 26 matches for the Indian football team, expressed that the Khelo India Youth Games is a perfect platform for the upcoming athletes to showcase their talent in India. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020 in Guwahati.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is a perfect platform for the youth dreaming to fulfil their goals. All the upcoming athletes searching for a platform to perform, to show their talent, can understand the real struggle to attain success," said the football player from Kokrajhar, Assam.

Narzary added that the youth of India are lucky to have a platform like the Khelo India Youth Games.

"I would like to tell all the participants of the Khelo India Youth Games that you are lucky to have such a platform today for a better tomorrow. Khelo India, jeeto India," said the 25-year-old.

The winger, who has scored 12 goals in his senior club career so far, explained the importance of competing in a sportsperson's life.

"The best part about competing is that an athlete can grow to his or her full strength as a player. This is the most important thing about being part of a competition," signed off Narzary.

