Khelo India: Delhi & Haryana Close on Heels of Maharashtra
Delhi's judokas and swimmers and Haryana's wrestlers chased Maharashtra hard in the medals race as the battle for overall supremacy gathered momentum in the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday. Maharashtra, who started the day with a lead of eight gold medals over second placed Delhi, now have 41 gold medals, having picked up nine on Saturday.
Pune: Delhi's judokas and swimmers and Haryana's wrestlers chased Maharashtra hard in the medals race as the battle for overall supremacy gathered momentum in the
Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday. Maharashtra, who started the day with a lead of eight gold medals over second placed Delhi, now have 41 gold medals, having picked up nine on Saturday.
They also have 33 silver and 42 bronze for a total of 116 medals, a media release issued here said. Maharashtra still hang on to the top position, while Delhi are on their heels with 33 gold, 23 silver and 27 bronze medals at a total of 83. Haryana have 29 gold, 29 silver and 32 bronze - total 90 medals.
Of the total of 36 teams, from 29 states and 7 Union Territories, 28 have managed to get themselves on the medals tally. In the day, Haryana continued their domination in wrestling as they added eight more gold and took their tally from the sport to 24 as wrestling came to an end. Haryana's total picking from wrestling was 58 medals in the four sections.
Delhi judokas once again basked in glory, grabbing three gold medals out of the eight on the cards on Saturday and their tally of gold from Judo is now nine. In shooting, Manavaditya Singh Rathore, son of Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, gathered himself after an uncertain start to blaze his way to the men's under-21 trap shooting gold medal.
In another trap event, a fisherman's daughter, Manisha Keer from Madhya Pradesh, claimed the women's under-21 gold. Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh won the women's junior (under-21) 10m air rifle gold in a high profile contest.
Swimmers from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi dominated the scene Saturday as between them they shared 21 of the 33 medals at stake. Punjab ruled the arena on the fourth day of
weightlifting, winning three of the six gold on offer besides a silver and a bronze.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
