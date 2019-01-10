English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Khelo India: Delhi Wrestlers Give Them Early Edge in Medals Race
Records fell like nine pins in the weightlifting competition as the Khelo India Youth Games formally started here Wednesday. On an action-packed day, three of the four categories in weightlifting saw new records
(Image: Khelo India Youth Games)
Loading...
Pune: Records fell like nine pins in the weightlifting competition as the Khelo India Youth Games formally started here Wednesday. On an action-packed day, three of the four categories in weightlifting saw new records.
Maharashtra won three of the four gold medals, while Odisha through Bhaktaram Desti in men's 49 kg in Under-17 category got their first gold of the Games, a media release said.
If Maharashtra dominated weightlifting winning three of the four gold, Delhi dominated Greco-Roman wrestling winning five of the 10 gold medals.
In wrestling, Haryana won two gold medals, while Maharashtra, Manipur and Punjab accounted for one each. In Gymnastics, late on Tuesday night, Uttar Pradesh through Mohammed Rafey and West Bengal through Prathista Samanta won one gold each, while on Wednesday in the Under-17 all-round Rhythmic gymnastics, Bavleen Kaur gave Jammu and Kashmir their first gold.
Manipur's lone winner in wrestling was Khundongbam Loyangamba Singh (U17: 51kg category). So, at the end of the day, Delhi has five gold medals, hosts Maharashtra have won four, Haryana two, while Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have won one each.
Maharashtra won three of the four gold medals, while Odisha through Bhaktaram Desti in men's 49 kg in Under-17 category got their first gold of the Games, a media release said.
If Maharashtra dominated weightlifting winning three of the four gold, Delhi dominated Greco-Roman wrestling winning five of the 10 gold medals.
In wrestling, Haryana won two gold medals, while Maharashtra, Manipur and Punjab accounted for one each. In Gymnastics, late on Tuesday night, Uttar Pradesh through Mohammed Rafey and West Bengal through Prathista Samanta won one gold each, while on Wednesday in the Under-17 all-round Rhythmic gymnastics, Bavleen Kaur gave Jammu and Kashmir their first gold.
Manipur's lone winner in wrestling was Khundongbam Loyangamba Singh (U17: 51kg category). So, at the end of the day, Delhi has five gold medals, hosts Maharashtra have won four, Haryana two, while Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have won one each.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
-
Wednesday 19 December , 2018
WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Wednesday 19 December , 2018 WATCH | West Indies Has Become this Assembly Line of Production of T20 Cricketers: Kalra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results