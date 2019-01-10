Khelo India: Delhi Wrestlers Give Them Early Edge in Medals Race

Records fell like nine pins in the weightlifting competition as the Khelo India Youth Games formally started here Wednesday. On an action-packed day, three of the four categories in weightlifting saw new records.Maharashtra won three of the four gold medals, while Odisha through Bhaktaram Desti in men's 49 kg in Under-17 category got their first gold of the Games, a media release said.If Maharashtra dominated weightlifting winning three of the four gold, Delhi dominated Greco-Roman wrestling winning five of the 10 gold medals.In wrestling, Haryana won two gold medals, while Maharashtra, Manipur and Punjab accounted for one each. In Gymnastics, late on Tuesday night, Uttar Pradesh through Mohammed Rafey and West Bengal through Prathista Samanta won one gold each, while on Wednesday in the Under-17 all-round Rhythmic gymnastics, Bavleen Kaur gave Jammu and Kashmir their first gold.Manipur's lone winner in wrestling was Khundongbam Loyangamba Singh (U17: 51kg category). So, at the end of the day, Delhi has five gold medals, hosts Maharashtra have won four, Haryana two, while Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have won one each.