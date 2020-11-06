Khelo India Games Fraud: SAI Dials UP Police, Agra District Magistrate

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has requested the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) and the Agra District Magistrate (DM) to lodge an FIR and take immediate action in the matter of a potentially huge fraud in the name of Khelo India Games.

SAI came to know about the fraud when a few young athletes from Kerala informed it about an "Agra-based man from Patna" seeking money to ensure participation in the Khelo India Games, to be held in Panchkula Haryana next year.

SAI said in its letter to the DGP, dated November 4, that a person is "extracting money" in the name of selection for Khelo India Games -- meant essentially for school students and extended to university students last year -- that carry attractive prize money, not just for athletes but also for their coaches.

This person has apparently been advertising on social media and getting responses from school students as well.

In its letter to the Agra DM, also dated November 4, SAI said that the advertisements, which were posted on social media platforms, are asking for the money to be deposited in a State Bank of India (SBI) branch based in Bah, Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

An earlier statement from SAI on Thursday had stated that the accused was asking a sum of Rs.6,000 to be deposited by aspiring athletes for enrolling in the Khelo India camp.

It is learnt that the accused asked aspiring athletes to contact them through a contact number provided on the advertisement in addition to sending out bogus forms for the athletes to fill. When contacted, the mother of an athlete who had filled one such form confirmed to IANS that they had been asked to pay Rs.6,000 in order to enrol for the camp.

"A complaint has also been sent to DGP grievance cell and SSP Agra. It's [a] very sensitive issue as money is being fleeced from the public fraudulently in the name of a GoI Scheme," said Sanjay Saraswat, Executive Director (Lucknow Region), SAI, in the letter to the Agra DM.

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.