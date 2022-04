Khelo India University Games 2021: Jetlee Singh Strikes Gold, Upsets Galore in Shooting And Archery

With one eye on the athletics extravaganza set to begin tomorrow, a day of high action concluded at the Khelo India University Games 2021 today. At the end of the day, 42 universities had won a gold while 92 had made their presence felt on the medal table. 13 medals were up for grabs in the competition on Friday, with the action centred on the piste, as fencing kicked off at the games.

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Chingakham Jetlee Singh lived up to his billing in the men’s epee, beating his teammate Shubham to strike gold. Jetlee, a TOPS athlete, was one of four GNDU medallists — the most by any — in fencing today. Jetlee was one of the few who held on, on a day of upsets.

The biggest upset came from the SAI NCOE Centre in the city, where the shooting events are underway. Lovely Professional University’s Sartaj Singh Tiwana beat Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the final of the 50m 3 position for men to take gold. Tomar, representing Guru Nanak Dev University was top of the pile at the end of the qualification.

Archery stayed true to form, the curse of topping qualification looming strong, and upsets aplenty on the menu. In the first knockout round of the men’s recurve, Lovely Professional University’s Aditya Choudhary, who had topped the qualification, bowed out to Ch Charan Singh University’s Nishant. It took the women’s recurve to break the curse courtesy Adamas University’s Ruma Biswas.

Biswas had topped the women’s qualification, and progressed through the knockouts with relative ease, before falling in the semifinals to Guru Jambeshwar University’s Bhavna.

As evening fell — along with a light shower over the city — the Kanteerva burst into life — track and field athletes from over forty disciplines hitting the warm up track. Among them were some of the best young athletes in the country — the undoubted star Asian games silver medallist Dutee Chand. In addition to Chand 400m runner Priya Mohan and long jumper Ancy Sojan have also been entered into their respective events.

“A lot of athletes participating at the KIUG 2021 have a tremendous amount of international exposure," Priya Mohan said. “This is great for upcoming athletes and the competition, and puts pressure on those with experience. It’s a great platform."

The competition will kick off early in the morning, with the two longest distance running events (men and women 10,000m) up first. 12 medals are up for grabs through for the day. The highlight will be the men and women 100m. Dutee Chand is entered in the women’s 100m race scheduled to take place at 1950hrs.

Results (all finals)

FENCING

Men: Epee Individual: 1. Chingakham Jetlee Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University); 2. Shubham (Guru Nanak Dev University); 3. Sachin (University of Mysore), Rohith Soman (MG university).

Women: Sabre Individual: 1. Sanya (Punjab University); 2. Jagmeet Kaur (Guru Nanak Dev University); 3. Husanpreet Kaur (Guru Nanak Dev University), Alka Sunni (Kannur University).

JUDO

Men: 73kg: 1. Harsh Tokas (Delhi University); 2. Mahakpreet M (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University); 3. Gurpreet Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) and Shauryaveer Gill (Punjab University).

81kg: 1. Deepak Mishra (Lovely Professional University); 2. Aditya Dhopaokar (Savitribai Phule Pune University); 3. Samir Khan Pathan (Gujarat University), Harshpreet Singh (Punjabi University, Patiala)

90kg: 1. Atul Kumar (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University); 2. Divesh (Kurukshetra University); 3. Jagtar Singh (Lovely Professional University), Pradip Gaikwad (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University).

Women: 57kg: 1. Jyoti (Chaudhary Devi Lal University); 2. Ankita (Maharshi Dayanand University); 3. Shubhangi Raut (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University), Matouleibi Huidrom Devi (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)

63kg: 1. Preeti (Maharshi Dayanand University); 2. Unnati Sharma (Lovely Professional University); 3. Seenu (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University), Shreyanshi Gauswami (Sardar Patel University).

70kg: 1. Inunganbi Takhellambam (Lovely Professional University); 2. Rebina Chanam Devi (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar); 3. Prerna Tokas (University of Delhi), Ritu (Maharshi Dayanand University).

SHOOTING

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual: Final: Varun Tomar (Ch Charan Singh University) 16 bt Surinder Singh (Punjabi University) 8; Bronze medal: Anmol Jain (Maharshi Dayanand University).

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: 1. Delhi University (Varun Dubey 575, Shaurya Sarin 575, Harsh Gupta 572) 1722; Punjabi University 1709; 3. Ch Charan Singh University 1706.

Men’s 50m 3 position Individual: Final: Sartaj Singh Tiwana (Lovely Professional University) 16 bt Aishwary Tomar (Guru Nanak Dev University) 6; 3. Surya Pratap Banshtu (Panjab University) 399.2.

Men’s 50m 3 position Team: 1. Panjab University 1706 (71); 2. Guru Nanak Dev University 1706 (64); 3. Kurukshetra University (1687).

ARCHERY

Men Individual Recurve (semifinals)

Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Mayur Rokade (Shivaji University) 7-3; Sachin Gupta (Kurukshetra University) bt Sumedh Mohod (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) 7-3.

Men Individual Recurve (quarterfinals)

Yashdeep Bhoge (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Nishant (Ch Charan Singh University) 6-4; Mayur Rokade (Shivaji University) bt Monu Kumar (Delhi University) 6-0; Sachin Gupta (Kurukshetra University) bt Amit Yadav (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) 7-1; Sumedh Mohod (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Pavan Parmar (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) 6-2.

Women’s Individual Recurve (semifinals)

Bhavna (Guru Jambeshwar University) bt Ruma Biswas (Adamas University) 7-3; Charuta Kamalapur (Savitribai Phule Pune University) bt Avanti Kalkonde (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) 7-3.

Women’s Individual Recurve (quarterfinals)

Ruma Biswas (Adamas University) bt Sangeeta (Guru Jambeshwar University) 6-2; Bhavna (Guru Jambeshwar University) bt Kirti (Kurukshetra University) 6-0; Avanti Kalkonde (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University) bt Mansi Thete (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 7-1; Charuta Kamalapur (Savitribai Phule Pune University) bt Preeti (Guru Jambeshwar University) 6-4.

Men’s Recurve Team quarterfinals

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya bt Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 5-3; Kurukshetra University bt Punjabi University 6-0.

Men’s Recurve Team quarterfinals

Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University bt Chandigarh University 5-3; Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya bt Punjab University 4 (26)-4 (25); Punjabi University bt Delhi University 6-2; Kurukshetra University bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 4 (25)-4 (23).

Women’s Recurve Team semifinals

Punjabi University bt Lovely Professional University 6-0; Maharshi Dayanand University bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 6-0.

Women’s Recurve Team quarterfinals

Punjabi University bt Delhi University 4 (26)-4 (19); Lovely Professional University bt Punjab University 5-1; Savitribai Phule Pune University bt Kurukshetra University 6-0; Maharshi Dayanand University bt Guru Jambeshwar University 4 (24)-4 (24) (MDU won because arrow was closer to centre).

KABADDI

Women: Group A: Bharti Vidyapeeth University bt Mother Teresa University 42-41;

Men: Group A: Ch Bansi Lal University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal 45-27; University of Kota bt Maharshi Dayanand University 48-28.

Group B: MG University bt Lovely Professional University 38-22; Guru Nanak Dev University bt CV Raman University 59-46.

TABLE TENNIS

Women: Group A: SRM University bt Lovely Professional University 3-0 (S Sharmitha bt Bindiya Arora 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; V Kowshika bt Khushi Kumari 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; Kanmani Rao bt Tamanna Chhabra 11-3; 11-5; 11-2); University of Mumbai bt Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-1 (Vidhi Shah bt Moumita Pal 11-5,11-6,11-7; Tejal Kamble bt Mayuri Chatterjee 11-9,9-11,8-11,8-11; Siya Hingorany bt Indira Pal 11-6,11-9,11-4; Vidhi Shah bt Mayuri Chatterjee 11-9,11-9,11-9);

Group B: Adamas University bt Anna University 3-0 (Dipanwita Basu bt Vishnuvazzala Laasya Subramanyam 11-3,11-4,12-10; Munmun Kundu bt Sathvika V S 11-6,11-6,11-8; Srijanee Dey bt Vishnuvazzala Sasya Subramanyam 11-6,11-7,11-3); Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University bt Panjab University 3-2 (Prarthna Parmar bt Anjali Rohilla 5-11,6-11,3-11; Namna Jayswal bt Gayatri Choudhary 11-7,11-5,11-4; Dhara Parmar bt Paavan 11-6,8-11,7-11,8-11; Nama Jayswal bt Anjali Rohilla 11-9,12-10,5-11,11-6; Prarthna Parmar bt Gayatri Choudhary 11-7,11-9,11-1)

Group C: University of Madras bt University of Allahabad 3-0 (Vedhalakshmi Dk bt Shrishti Jaiswal 11-2,11-4,14-12; Shruthi T R bt Vaishnavi Dhuriya 11-4,11-3,11-5; M Yazhini bt Kavya Gupta 11-7,12-10,11-2); University of North Bengal got a walk over against University of Rajasthan

Group D: Jain University bt Chandigarh University 3-1 (Samyuktha A bt Kritika Upadhaya 5-11,8-11,11-6,5-11; Kushi V bt Jitakhee Mazumder 11-7,11-6,11-4; Aditi Joshi bt Pooja Singh 6-11,11-4,7-11,11-8,11-9; Kushi V bt Kritika Upadhaya 11-4,14-12,11-9); Jadavpur University bt Savitri Phule Pune University, MS 3-1

(Sreetama Biswas bt Eesha Joshi 7-11,8-11,6-11; Surbhi Patwari bt Vaishnavi Devgade 11-9,11-5,11-4; Sudarshana Patra bt Neha Mahangade 11-5,11-5,12-14,5-11,11-8; Surbhi Patwari bt Eesha Joshi 9-11,12-10,11-9,10-12,11-5).

Men

Group A: Chitkara University bt Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education 3-0 (Ronit Bhanja bt Tejasva Srivastava 11-7,11-5,11-4; Raegan Albuquerque bt Tushar Joshi 11-5,8-11,11-5,11-6; Nikhil Saini bt Naman Ojha 10-12,9-11,11-4,11-6,11-5); Adamas University bt VELS University 3-0 (Udit Bhattacherhjee bt Saran Raj 11-7,11-3,11-9; Tamal Ballav bt Sarath Kamal 11-6,11-7,11-5; Saborna Ghosh bt Tamil Arasan 11-9,11-7,11-8).

Group B: University of Mumbai bt Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-1 (Parthav Kelkar bt Soummadeep Ghosh 7-11,13-15,11-6,11-7,11-4; Mandar Hardikar bt Bishwajit Dutta 11-3,11-7,11-6; Tanmay Rane bt Suprakash Saha 5-11,9-11,10-12; Mandar Hardikar bt Soummadeep Ghosh 13-15,11-5,11-8,11-4); SRM University, (TN) bt Panjab University 3-1 (Abinay Vijay Babu bt Divaksh Dawar 11-6,11-13,11-8,11-9; Shrikrishna Arunachalam bt Sahil Sharma 11-10,10-12,11-5,11-8; Lakshmanan P L bt Shaurya Miglani 7-11,9-11,8-11; Shrikrishna Arunachalam bt Divaksh Dawar 9-11,11-4,11-7,10-12,11-8)

Group C: Maharaja Krishakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University bt University of North Bengal 3-1 (Karanpalsinh Jadeja bt Arijit Dey 11-7,11-3,11-6; Jaynil Mehta bt Siddhant Sur Roy 11-5,11-4,17-15; Nandish Halani bt Nilotpal Roy Muhuri 11-8,7-11,9-11,8-11; Jaynil Mehta bt Arijit Dey 9-11,11-6,11-7,11-9);

Group D: Mizoram University bt Osmania University 3-0 (Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta bt Vrishin Bavanaka 11-3,11-6,11-3; Alberto Ruata bt Ali Mohammed 11-8,11-6,6-11,8-11,11-9; John Khawlhring bt Raghu Ram Malleboina 11-3,11-3,11-9).

TENNIS

Women

Group A: Panjab University bt Jadavpur University 2-0 (Simran Pritam bt Mahima Kumar 6-0, 6-0; Annam Almas bt Monika Kumar 6-0, 6-1. Osmania University bt Savitribai Phule Pune University 2-0 (Sama Satvika bt Divija Godse 6-0, 6-2; Srivali Rashmika bt Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-0);

Group B: University of Rajasthan bt Cotton University 2-0 (Sachi Sharma bt Justina Borgohain 6-1, 6-2; Ayushi Tanwar bt Eva Sah 6-0, 6-0); University of Madras bt Maharshi Dayanand University 2- 0

(Lavanvya Sreekrishnan bt Ritu Ohlyan 6-3, 6-2; Sai Diya Balaji bt Nancy Malik 6-4, 6-3)

Group C: Punjabi University bt Andhra University 3-0 (Gurleen Kaur bt Sivanuja Peddada 6-0, 6-0; Samriti Punyani bt Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma 6-0, 6-0; Gurleen Kaur and Samriti Punyani bt Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma and Sivanuja Peddada 6-0, 6-0); Gujarat University bt Jain University 2-1 (Riya Uboveja bt Serah Menezes 6-2, 6-2; Reshma Maruri bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-1, 6-2; Srinidhi Sridhar and Riya Uboveja bt Reshma Maruri and Serah Menezes 6-3, 6-0).

FOOTBALL

Men

Group A: University Of Kerala 2 (Shamnad KP 45’, Jacob C 84’) bt Adamas University1 (Imtiaj Alam 57’) University Of Calicut 1 (Fahis PU 11’) bt University Of Calcutta 0

Group B: Sant Baba Bhag Singh University 2(Khushpreet 13’ 55’) drew Punjab University Patiala 2 (Kishori 5’, Govind Thapa 73’) Panjab University 5 (Dharampreet Singh 9’12’, Bhupinder Singh 83’, Harpreet Singh 88’, 94’) bt Mahatma Gandhi University 0.

