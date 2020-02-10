Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Khelo India University Games Will Help Unearth Fresh Talent: Somdev Devvarman

Somdev Devvarman feels that the Khelo India University Games will have a positive impact on the players and unearth more talent.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 10, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Khelo India University Games Will Help Unearth Fresh Talent: Somdev Devvarman
File photo of Somdev Devvarman. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tennis star Somdev Devvarman believes that the Khelo India University setup will have a positive impact on the players of university and college level who want to represent India at the highest level.

The first edition is being organised by the Government of Odisha in association with the Sports Authority of India, Association of Indian Universities, National Sports Federation and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and participating universities.

The games are slated to take place in Bhubaneshwar from February 22 to March 1 to unearth more talent.

"The Khelo India school games which concluded last month was a huge success and the University games will change the dynamics of the sporting setup in India. I feel there is a gap between school and college level sports. We have different type of competitions when it comes to schools but I am happy that now the athletes will have one more important tournament to participate," said the 34-year-old.

Expressing his thoughts on the college level competitions he said: "I have been a part of NCAA Men's Tennis tournaments during my four years at the University of Virginia, they are very effective and helpful for players and I am happy to see that our government is starting such an initiative at the college level. The NCAA has tapped talents who have represented their country at the Olympics and other international level tournaments and I believe Khelo India University games will help the Indian players in the same way but the results won't be immediate as it will take time to nurture talent."

The Guwahati born has won several laurels for the country including gold medals in singles during the Commonwealth Games, Delhi in 2010 and a gold medal in singles and doubles in the Asian Games, Guangzhou 2010.

He has represented India in various international tournaments including ATP World Tour, Grand Slam and Davis Cup.

His best achievement on the ATP World Tour was reaching the final of the Chennai Open in 2009, as a wild card entry. Somdev was the only collegiate player to have made three consecutive finals at the NCAA, winning back-to-back finals in his junior and senior years at the University of Virginia.

In 2018, he was awarded with the civilian award Padma Shri.Speaking on the various government initiatives to promote sports, the Arjuna Awardee said, "We have good opportunities through the government schemes but now I feel it can be much better. Now we should focus on the results, to build a sporting culture. Two or three years won't be enough but it will take at least 9-10 years. I also believe that at the end of the day the participation should increase for better results, people should play sports not only to turn pro but also to stay fit."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram