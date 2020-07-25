Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to be Held at Panchkula in Haryana, Dates to be Announced Next Year

The fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games will take place next year in Panchkula, Haryana, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced in an online session on Saturday.

"I am happy and proud to announce that the next Khelo India Games 2021 will be held in Panchkula, Haryana," Rijiju said.

Rijiju further announced that this year's Khelo India Games won't take place due to coronavirus. The dates of the Haryana edition will be decided after the Tokyo Olympics.

"Khelo India enables associations and designated personalities to pick athletes for the various tournaments, world championships or the Olympics. These Games also help in infrastructure development," Rijiju further said.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh said the state always fell behind in terms of hosting events but Khelo India Games will encourage athletes.

"Haryana has always produced a lot of medal-winning athletes but whenever it came to hosting events, Haryana fell behind. This move is aimed at helping sports and sportspersons grow in the state," Singh stated.

"In the previous Olympics, one of the two medallists was a wrestler from Haryana and even now the Union Sports Minister has asked to take women forward," he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Rijiju was making Haryana the host for the Khelo India Games and said the state always encourages its athletes.

"I am thankful to you (Kiren Rijiju) for giving Khelo India Youth Games to Panchkula for the organisation of this mega-event.

"Haryana was on top in 2018 and in Guwahati edition, Haryana came second and won 200 medals. We give a lot of support and encouragement to athletes.

"Our athletes don't play on for medals but for the pride of the state and the country," he said.

"Panchkula is adept for hosting the Khelo India Youth Games but if needed and if everyone agrees, we can even use adjacent areas to organise the games," he stated.