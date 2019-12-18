Khelo India Youth Games Chief De Missions Discuss Preparations for Third Edition

Guwahati: The Chief De Mission of all states participating in the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games arrived here for a pre-tournament meeting on Wednesday.

The Chief De Missions will take a look at the infrastructure prepared by the organisers for the competition on Thursday.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is slated to be held from January 10 to January 22.

The athletes will compete in a total of 20 sports including new additions -- lawn bowls and cycling.

Over 10,000 athletes, officials and support staff will hit the ground running across eight venues during the tournament.

"We have more than 100 percent support, guidance and cooperation from the state government to host the Khelo India Youth Games. Be it finance or manpower deployment, the chief minister has always cooperated with us," said Avinash Joshi, CEO Khelo India Youth Games.

"The government of India is also supporting us and since both, the government of India and state government are on the same page, it is our duty to host the Games in the best possible manner."

The preparations for the tournament are in full swing with a welcome desk being organised at railway stations, bus stands and Guwahati airport. There will be a helpline number for accommodation, catering and meals during the event for all athletes.

During the pre-tournament meeting, Rohit Bhardwaj, Secretary, Sports Authority of India expressed that next year's Khelo India Youth Games will be bigger and better.

"Guwahati has the experience of hosting world-class events and I am confident that the Khelo India Games 2020 will be an even bigger spectacle the previous editions," said Bhardwaj.

"The Sports Authority of India's motto for this edition is - better experience for the players. We want the players to feel that there was a difference from previous editions once they finish the competition. We are trying to get an official airline partner for this year."

The Chief De Missions of Maharashtra and Haryana are also confident that the athletes from their respective states will rise to the occasion during the tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.