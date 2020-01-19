Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Khelo India Youth Games Gold Medallist Swimmer Swadesh Mondal Has Eyes on 2024 Olympics

Swadesh Mondal won a gold medal each in 100m breast stroke and 400m medley in the U-21 category at Khelo India Youth Games.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Khelo India Youth Games Gold Medallist Swimmer Swadesh Mondal Has Eyes on 2024 Olympics
Swadesh Mondal (Photo Credit: Khelo India)

Guwahati: West Bengal's swimmer Swadesh Mondal has had a successful Khelo India Youth Games with a gold each in 100m breast stroke and 400m medley in the U-21 category.

Mondal, who clinched gold at the Asian Pacific Youth Games last year, is aiming to participate at the 2024 Olympics.

"I am aiming for the 2024 Olympics. Hopefully, I will do well in the trials and book a place in the Indian swimming contingent for the Olympics," said Mondal after bagging his second gold at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Although Mondal has to beat his competitors in the pool to win medals, the swimmer does not focus on his competitors and just ensures that he is putting up his best performance.

"I don't look at any of my competitors when I am racing in the pool. I pace myself by looking at the wall. I just try and focus on my own performance," said Mondal.

When asked about how did he make his foray into swimming, the West Bengal swimmer said that he was always interested in swimming since his childhood.

"I was always interested in swimming since my childhood. So when my mother asked me to join an extra-curricular activity, I opted for swimming. So then I started swimming," said Mondal.

The West Bengal swimmer picked up the sport quickly in the lower levels, but as he went to higher-level competitions, Mondal knew that he had to work very hard in order to sustain his performances.

"Initially, I picked up the sport quickly, but as I moved to higher levels, I had to start working very hard. I am motivating myself to perform well in the last five years so that I can represent India at the Olympics," signed off Mondal.

