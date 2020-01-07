Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Khelo India Youth Games is an Event of National Importance: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin in Guwahati on January 10.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Khelo India Youth Games is an Event of National Importance: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Khelo India Youth Games

New Delhi: The Government of India has declared the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as an event of national importance, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said on Tuesday.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin in Guwahati on January 10.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitising parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower," Rijiju said in a media release.

"I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," he added.

The host broadcaster of the Khelo India Youth Games, Star Sports, will now mandatorily share the feed of the tournament with Doordarshan.

Star Sports will telecast the Games live for eight hours in Hindi and regional languages on each day of the competition as part of an agreement the broadcaster has with the Sports Authority of India.

Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram