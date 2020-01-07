Khelo India Youth Games is an Event of National Importance: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin in Guwahati on January 10.
Khelo India Youth Games
New Delhi: The Government of India has declared the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as an event of national importance, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said on Tuesday.
The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is scheduled to begin in Guwahati on January 10.
"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitising parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower," Rijiju said in a media release.
"I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," he added.
The host broadcaster of the Khelo India Youth Games, Star Sports, will now mandatorily share the feed of the tournament with Doordarshan.
Star Sports will telecast the Games live for eight hours in Hindi and regional languages on each day of the competition as part of an agreement the broadcaster has with the Sports Authority of India.
Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family Over Dinner, Wedding Bells to Ring Soon?
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Disha Patani Sizzles in a Shimmery Emerald Ensemble, See Pic
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University