Khelo India Youth Games to Commence in Madhya Pradesh

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium here on Monday evening.

The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports, an official said.

For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games.

“All preparations for organising the Khelo India Youth Games have been completed. The games will start from Monday in a glittering manner on the theme ‘Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do’ for 13 days," Chouhan told reporters on Sunday.

Noted artists including Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Sivamani and Abhilipsa Panda will perform at the grand opening event, an official said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Madhya Pradesh Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion, the official said.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had launched a special mobile application for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to ensure that participating athletes, coaches, support staff, parents of athletes and officials from all states participating in the Games have access to all information about the Games, on a click of a button. This is the first time that a dedicated App has been launched for the Khelo India Youth Games.

The App has a dedicated athlete login and supports the athlete right from the time of his or her registration into the games, through the entire course of the Games. The app gives the athlete a chance to check if his or her verified documents have been uploaded, before the start of the Games. This will ensure greater transparency for athletes in the registration process.

As he or she registers for the games and arrives at the Games venues in Madhya Pradesh, the athlete can check the status of the issuance of their sporting kits, the hotel in which the athlete has to stay, transportation plan for athletes to and from the venue, as well as have important contact numbers where athletes can connect in case of an emergency. Further, to ensure that athletes have immediate responses to query raised by them during the Games, a Whatsapp Chatbot has also been created.

For sports fans, the App gives access to match schedules, medal tally, address of Games venues and photo gallery.

The games will be held in eight MP cities - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar) - while one cycling event will be held in Delhi, she said.

A total of 303 international and 1,089 national officials will be part of the games and nearly 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different sport venues, the official said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here