Kheloge Koodoge Banoge Laajawab: Kiren Rijiju Charts Course for India to be Sporting Powerhouse With a Culture of Fitness

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a recent online conclave laid out the road map for India to not only become a major sporting powerhouse but also spoke on how the citizens are taking up different sports to stay fit.

Kiren Rijiju highlighted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements in these objectives.

"I had 2 objectives in mind. One is to make India a sporting powerhouse and the other to make sports a culture and way of living. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an inspirational guide for all of us, PM has constituted the Olympics Task Force, the report has come and we are already implementing it. Another is, PM launched the Fit India Movement. It is the basis in which we will rise as a country with fit people. Earlier, 70 percent of Indians were not fit, technical exercise and parameters of that fitness. But now people are taking care of their fitness and the culture has come in," Kiren Rijiju said on India Today's e-Mind Rocks.

"Secondly, to make India a sports powerhouse we must create a sports culture in the society. See that whole saying of 'khelege koodegi hoge Kharab'. That cannot create that perfect atmosphere for the younger generation. So, we have changed that slogan with 'Kheloge koodoge banoge laajawab' and through that we are creating a situation where that talents and all the potentials are realised," Rijiju added.

Kiren Rijiju also shed light on the plans to groom youngsters and prepare them for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and is sure that the dream of taking India to the top-10 of the medals tally will be realised.

"Objectives are very clear, we have created the 'Target Olympic Podium Junior Scheme' that means those who are 10-13 years of age will be ready to become world champions by 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. By starting the scheme we are identifying the young talents, it's a process of talent scouting at a young age and taking full responsibility of their training by bringing in world-class coaches. I have recently decided to extend the tenure of coaches, Indian coaches are being enhanced and the 2-lakh salary cap of coaches has also been removed. By 2028, the target of getting India in the top-10 of Olympics medal ranking will be realised. I am very clear. We started planning and executing those plans," Kiren Rijiju said.