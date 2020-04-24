SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Kho Kho Federation Helps Women's Team Captain Nasreen With Rs 1 Lakh During Coronavirus Lockdown

Nasreen (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Indian women's Kho Kho team captain Nasreen had been forced to live without ration due to financial crisis faced as a result of the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) extended immediate financial assistance to the Indian women's team skipper Nasreen. She played a crucial role in securing a top podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games but was forced to live without ration due to the lockdown.

On a scholarship with Airport Authority of India (AAI), Nasreen comes from a humble background and as per media reports was forced to live without ration due to financial crisis faced as a result of the lockdown.

After the information reached officials, KKFI immediately transferred one lakh rupees, to Nasreen's bank account. "We are always at the forefront to support sportsperson and deserving talents who face genuine issues. It's unfortunate that a national player had to face a tough time in such an unprecedented situation," KKFI General Secretary M.S. Tyagi said.

Besides this, the KKFI is also providing food packets to several other players and poor, homeless people in Badarpur & Kohat, Pitampura through Kho Kho Food Distribution Centres with the help of local volunteers, Tyagi added.

Nasreen had been facing difficulties, as the local markets have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her father, who sells steel utensils on the streets to earn a livelihood, has been going through the hardships.

