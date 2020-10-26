Kho Kho Prominence on the Rise, Says KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal

Kho kho, a traditional Indian game of 'Tag', is now gaining popularity among youngsters in the country and with its experienced player Sarika Kale being honoured with Arjuna Award this year, it has led to a refreshed energy within the Kho kho community.

On Monday, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal expressed his joy over the rise in the game, saying the nation's indigenous sport is finally being recognised as a career option amongst the players and will no longer just be a pleasure play.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji for helping in promoting kho kho. Earlier, for government jobs (in sports quota) kho kho was not considered but now kho kho players -- who did great -- can also get a job under that scheme. And the credit to this goes to the central government," Mittal said as per a media release.

"So, the sportspersons -- who play kho kho -- are now feeling secure (career wise) and I am sure such motivational steps will promote the sport in India," he added.

The KKFI chief further said that the sport has opened up its wings and is ready to explore the world. "Foreign countries liked our sport because there is endurance, agility and strength in it. People will surely like it," he said.

The Kho Kho league was scheduled to start next month but because of Covid-19 pandemic, it got postponed indefinitely.

Speaking about the league, Mittal said the league will open a wide array of opportunities for the players nationwide to help improve their lives.

"Our Kho Kho league was scheduled to start from November 21 but because of Covid-19 it got postponed. We will announce the fresh dates soon," he said.