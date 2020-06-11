KIA vs KTW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, KIA Tigers vs KT Wiz- Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

The upcoming fixture in Korean Baseball League 2020 will see KIA Tigers (KIA) lock horns with KT Wiz (KTW) on Thursday, June 11. KIA Tigers have so far won 17 matches in the league and are placed at number 5 while KT Wiz are at the second last spot. The Korean Baseball League 2020 KIA Tigers vs KT Wiz will commence from 3 pm. Both sides faced each other on Wednesday June 10. In the match, KTW was badly defeated by KIA, as the latter scored 10 while KTW scored zero.

The Korean Baseball League 2020 KIA Tigers vs KT Wiz, will be hosted at the Suwon Baseball Stadium.

KIA vs KTW Dream11 Team

Captain: P Tuckers

Vice-captain: N Ji Wan

Outfielders: P Tuckers, C Hyung-woo, N Ji Wan, K Baek Ho, K Ho Ryeong.

Infielders: M Sang Cheol, K Byung Hee.



Pitcher: L Min Woo.

Catcher: H Seung Taek.

KIA vs KTW Dream 11Prediction

KIA Tigers Probable IX vs KT Wiz: P Tuckers, C Hyung-woo, N Ji-Wan, K Ho-Ryeong, Y Jae-shin, M Sun-jae, L Woo-sung, L Jin-young, O Seon-woo, L Chang-jin, J Yeong-seok, N Joo-hwan, Y Min-sang, P Chan-ho Sr, K Jang-hyuk,

KT Wiz Probable IX vs KIA Tigers: K Baek Ho, M Sang Cheol, K Byung Hee, M Rojas Jr, K Min-hyeok, B Jeong-dae, J Yong-ho, Y Han-joon, S Min-seop, P Kyung-soo, S Woo-jun