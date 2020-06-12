KIA vs SKW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Kia Tigers vs SK Wyverns - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

KIA vs SKW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | Kia Tigers (KIA) will face-off SK Wyverns( SKW) on Friday, June 13 in the Korean Baseball League 2020. In the previous fixture, Kia Tigers locked horns with KT and they lost the match with a 13-8 scoreline. Whereas, SK Wyverns faced LG Twins in their last outing. Even after putting in an all-round performance, SK Wyverns lost the game 3-4. The Korean Baseball League 2020 Kia Tigers vs SK Wyverns will be hosted at the Munhak Baseball Stadium. Kia Tigers have won in 17 outings. They are currently on the 6th spot. SK Wyverns, who have won only 11 games till now, are sitting on the second last spot. Both sides will be eyeing to return to winning ways in the upcoming game.

The KBO Korean Baseball League 2020 Kia Tigers vs SK Wyverns will begin at 3 pm.

For Korean Baseball League 2020, a total of 10 teams are fighting the battle to lift the winning trophy. The 10 teams are Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KTWiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Predictions, Kia Tigers vs SK Wyverns Dream11 Team

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Captain: Kim Sun-Bin

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Vice-captain: P Tucker

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Outfielders: J Jin gi, P Tucker

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Infielders: K Sun bin, Choi Jeong, Jamie Romak

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Pitcher: D Gagnon

KBO League 2020 KIA vs SKW Dream11 Catcher: B. Yong-hwan

Korean Baseball League 2020 Kia Tigers probable Playing IX vs SK Wyverns Heroes: Lee Woo Sung, Kim Sun-Bin Na Ji-Wan, Choi Won-Joon, Jang Yeon-Seok, D Gagnon, Choi Hyoung-Woo, Preston Tucker, B. Yong-hwan

Korean Baseball League 2020 SK Wyverns probable Playing IX vs Kia Tigers: Jeong Jin-Gi, Kim Sung-hyun, Ro Soo Kwang, Choi Jeong, Jamie Romak, Noh Soo-kwang, Choi Ji-hoon, Jung Eui-yoon, Choi Jun-woo