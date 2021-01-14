Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out of Thailand Open with Calf Muscle Strain, Says 'Hoping to Fit By Next Week'

Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday took to social media to announce that he is pulling out of the Thailand Open.

Kidambi was slated to face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the second round but the later will go through with the Indian star pulling out and offering a walkover.

"Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. I am hoping to be fit by next week for the next round of the Thailand leg," he posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srikanth Kidambi (@srikanth_kidambi)

Kidambi had taken just 31 minutes to prevail over compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-12 21-11 to book his place in the second round of men's singles at the Super 1000 badminton tournament.

He had suffered nose bleed following a mandatory PCR test on arrival in Bangkok and took to social media to criticise the process.

We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant . Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ir56ji8Yjw — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 12, 2021

Badminton World Federation later clarified that a doctor from the Covid-19 testing team attended to the Indian star.

"On Tuesday, the player indicated he suffered a nose bleed following a mandatory PCR test. A doctor from COVID-19 testing team located at the hotel attended to Kidambi shortly after," said the BWF.

Earlier on Wednesday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the men's doubles event after suffering a straight-games defeat in their second-round contest.

Satwik-Chirag suffered a 19-21, 17-21 defeat against the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in a match that lasted 34 minutes.

(With inputs from Agencies)