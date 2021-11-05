Kidambi Srikanth Reaches Semi-final of HYLO Open in Germany

India’s Kidambi Srikanth has reached the semi-finals of the HYLO Open 2021 badminton championships, defeating Hong Kong’s third seed Angus Ng Ka Long in three sets on Friday.

Srikanth, the sixth seed here, defeated his rival 21-11, 12-21, 21-19, coming back after losing the second game to reach the semi-finals by winning a match that lasted just over an hour.

Srikanth, the former World No. 1, got off to an early lead in the first game and built on the momentum to win the first game 21-11.

However, the 28-year-old Indian star, failed to keep up the momentum as he lost the second game easily, though he started well and had taken an early lead. The Kong Kong player caught up with Srikanth 4-4 and surged ahead to a 10-4 lead. He kept up the pressure and went on to win 21-12.

The decider started with the two players going neck and neck till 8-8 before Srikanth broke away to take a 15-10 lead and though the Hong Kong player reduced the margin to just one point before Srikanth won his fifth game point to seal victory and march into the semi-finals.

