Kidambi Srikanth Sees Off Sameer Verma Challenge, Will Face Momota in Denmark Open Semi-final

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won a closely contested all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Sameer Verma 22-20, 19-21, 23-21 to progress to the final four at the Denmark Open on Friday.Level at 3-3 in the first game, Srikanth pulled away with three points on the bounce, before the lesser experienced Verma brought it back to level pegging at 8-8.At 11-11, Verma edged ahead of the World Number 23, but the defending champion upped the ante and soon enough was in an 18-15 lead. The first game eventually went down to the wire with both players on 20-20, before Srikanth edged it.In the second game, both Gopichand Academy graduates continued to match each other shot for shot and not give an inch away. Srikanth and Verma went from 2-2 to 6-6 to 9-9 before the former pulled away to make it 11-7. Verma though roared back to make it 16-16 and very little separated the two.Verma eventually kept Srikanth at bay and took the match to a decider by winning the game 21-19.Srikanth look comfortable in the final game, but before he could make a three point advantage count, Verma drew level once again, and then went onto lead him 11-7 at the break.The heated battle continued as both shuttlers took it down to the wire. The scores went from 18-18 to 20-20 and then to 21-21 before Srikanth held his nerve to take the game at 23-21.The defending champion will have his task cut out in the semi-final when he takes on an in-form World No.1 Kento Momota for a spot in the final.