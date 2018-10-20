English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kidambi Srikanth Sees Off Sameer Verma Challenge, Will Face Momota in Denmark Open Semi-final
Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won a closely contested all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Sameer Verma 22-20, 19-21, 23-21 to progress to the final four at the Denmark Open on Friday.
Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won a closely contested all-Indian quarterfinal clash against Sameer Verma 22-20, 19-21, 23-21 to progress to the final four at the Denmark Open on Friday.
Level at 3-3 in the first game, Srikanth pulled away with three points on the bounce, before the lesser experienced Verma brought it back to level pegging at 8-8.
At 11-11, Verma edged ahead of the World Number 23, but the defending champion upped the ante and soon enough was in an 18-15 lead. The first game eventually went down to the wire with both players on 20-20, before Srikanth edged it.
In the second game, both Gopichand Academy graduates continued to match each other shot for shot and not give an inch away. Srikanth and Verma went from 2-2 to 6-6 to 9-9 before the former pulled away to make it 11-7. Verma though roared back to make it 16-16 and very little separated the two.
Verma eventually kept Srikanth at bay and took the match to a decider by winning the game 21-19.
Srikanth look comfortable in the final game, but before he could make a three point advantage count, Verma drew level once again, and then went onto lead him 11-7 at the break.
The heated battle continued as both shuttlers took it down to the wire. The scores went from 18-18 to 20-20 and then to 21-21 before Srikanth held his nerve to take the game at 23-21.
The defending champion will have his task cut out in the semi-final when he takes on an in-form World No.1 Kento Momota for a spot in the final.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
