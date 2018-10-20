Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota, Denmark Open Semi-final Highlights: As it Happened





Oct 20, 2018 5:19 pm (IST) MOMOTA WINS: That's it. Momota has won the semifinal rather convincingly 21-16, 21-16 and has beaten the Indian yet again this year. But all is not for India as Saina Nehwal plays next. Oct 20, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) Srikanth has looked totally out of sorts. He has had no answer for Momota's cross-court smashes. Just brilliant by the Japanese. It's 18-11 in the second game. Oct 20, 2018 5:13 pm (IST) Momota is so confident at this point that he is effortlessly swatting away even the good shots that Kidambi is throwing his way. Have to feel a bit for the Indian here but his opponent is on another level right now. Oct 20, 2018 5:10 pm (IST) Momota is clearly on top now and is cruising towards a straight games win. Unless Srikanth can cut out the errors and suddenly experience a turnaround, he's exiting this tournament. Oct 20, 2018 5:07 pm (IST) Momota makes it 11-7 in the mid-game interval. This is great play by the Japanse. Srikanth on the other hand has lost his steam. Oct 20, 2018 5:05 pm (IST) Even luck hasn't been with Srikanth. The Indian leaves the shuttle in the hope that it was going out. But it somehow falls in. The lead is growing for Momota. It's 9-5. Oct 20, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) Yet again Momota has taken the lead after a good start by the Indian. The score reads 6-4 for Momota. Oct 20, 2018 5:00 pm (IST) Srikanth starts well with two back-to-back points in the second game but till now hasn't instilled a lot of confidence that he can win. And Momota makes it 2-2. Oct 20, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) Momota has taken the first game rather convincingly 21-16. Even though Srikanth started well, he han't been able to convert it to a good start. The Indian needs to do a better job in the second game. Oct 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) Momota is punishing Srikanth for some laxity. The Indian has suddenly given him away some easy points. The Japanese leads 18-13. Oct 20, 2018 4:50 pm (IST) Momota is using the sidelines really well. When Srikanth is on the backcourt, he is using the sidelines to smash. Momota moves to 15-12. Oct 20, 2018 4:48 pm (IST) Excellent by Momota here. He has got seven points on the trot now and leads 13-10. Srikanth goes up to his coach for a quick chat. Oct 20, 2018 4:47 pm (IST) MID-GAME INTERVAL: There has been nothing to choose between the two players. Momota leads 11-10 at the moment. Oct 20, 2018 4:45 pm (IST) Now Momota strikes back with powerful body shots to make it 9-9. You just cannot take a breather against Momota. Oct 20, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) This is good period of play for Srikanth as he gets four points back to back. He is putting Momota under pressure. A good start by the Indian. It's 9-6. Oct 20, 2018 4:42 pm (IST) Coach Siyadutt is guiding Srikanth for the next point from the sidelines. One thing with him is that he will watch Srikanth's opponent closely and guide the player. Srikanth in lead with 7-6. Oct 20, 2018 4:40 pm (IST) Yet another powerful smash by Srikanth down the line. This shot is getting good results for him till now. It's 5-5 currently. Oct 20, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) After Momota gets two points, Srikanth comes up with a cross court smash to get one back. Momota leads 4-3. Oct 20, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) Once again Srikanth is deceived by a back court shot by Momota that just drops in. The score is level at 2-2. The Indian cannot afford to give easy points. Oct 20, 2018 4:36 pm (IST) Srikanth serves and loses the point. That happens with Momota too. It's 1-1 in the first game. Oct 20, 2018 4:34 pm (IST) Both the players are on the court and are warming up. Srikanth will have to defend well against Momota. One thing is for sure that Momota will attack Srikanth close to the net, and the Indian will have to be wary of it. Oct 20, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) Okay so now women's doubles match has ended and next on the centre court is Srikanth vs Momota. Fingers crossed. Oct 20, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) DANISA DENMARK OPEN 2018 | Badminton MD - SF - Highlights #badminton #HSBCBWFbadminton pic.twitter.com/NLC4LxCL8a — BWF (@bwfmedia) October 20, 2018 Here are the highlights from the men's doubles match. Oct 20, 2018 4:17 pm (IST) On the other hand world number 1 Momota is the playing like a dream. He has already won five titles this year including world championships and other team events. He would be eyeing nothing less than a title in Denmark too. Oct 20, 2018 4:11 pm (IST) Srikanth, after a great 2017, hasn't enjoyed much success this year. Last year, where he made five finals, he has not managed even one in 2018. That all could change in today's game as the Indian has displayed good form in this tournament beating the likes of Lin Dan and Vittinghus. Oct 20, 2018 4:06 pm (IST) Ever since Momota's return to the circuit this year, Srikanth hasn't been able to win against him. In fact he has lost 3 matches against Momota out of the four played. Let's wait and watch what happens today. Oct 20, 2018 3:59 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the semifinal match between Kidambi Srikanth and Kento Momota. Later in the day Saina Nehwal will face off against Gregoria M of Indonesia, to it a lot to look forward to for India.

Saina, ranked 10th, recovered after the losing the first game to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhura of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinal lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.



The final point of the match was a long rally which ended with the Japanese finding the net. It was a morale boosting for the Indian star, having lost her previous three meetings to Okuhara including the most recent one in Korea last month.



Saina had also lost to the 2017 World Champion during the team event at the Asian Games in August. Overall, their head-to-head record stands at 7-4 in the Indian's favour. Saina next faces world number 19 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.



Fellow Indian Srikanth too had to dig deep against countryman Verma with little separating the two in an intense men's singles quarterfinal.



In the end, world number six Srikanth prevailed over the 23-ranked Indian in an epic battle lasting an hour and 18 minutes with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.



The two Indians had not played each prior the quarterfinal and their first meeting turned out to be a slugfest. Verma was leading for the major part of the third and deciding game where he even had a 17-13 lead before Srikanth scripted a remarkable fightback to scrape through.



Srikanth plays second seed and world number one Kento Momota of Japan in the semifinal to be held later on Saturday. The formidable Japanese enjoys an 8-3 career record over Srikanth and has not lost to the Indian in their last five meetings.



In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy's spirited campaign came to an end with a loss to top seeds, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota, in the quarterfinals.