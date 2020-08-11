Kiermaier, Margot lead hit parade as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7

BOSTON Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 on Monday night.

Kiermaiers opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs (0-1) rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.

Margots double in the eighth made it 8-5. Kiermaier finished 2 for 4, Michael Perez (2 for 5) had a two-run single and Joey Wendle hit an RBI triple for the Rays, who had a season-high 16 hits.

Tampa Bay has won four of five after taking three of four against the New York Yankees at home prior to this season-high 10-game road trip.

Aaron Loup (1-0) struck out three in a scoreless inning. Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings after giving up five runs over five innings in a 5-0 home loss to Boston last Wednesday.

J.D. Martinez (3 for 4) hit a solo shot for his first home run of the season, Jonathan Araz collected his first major league hit and finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kevin Plawecki went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Red Sox.

Boston had won three of four after dropping eight of 10.

Araz brought the Red Sox within a run on his bases-loaded, two-out double in the eighth. Kevin Pillar grounded out to end the rally.

Andrew Kittredge recorded the final two outs for his first career save.

Ji-Man Choi singled down the right-field line to give Tampa Bay its first lead at 5-4 in the sixth after Wendles triple tied it an inning earlier.

Boston led 3-0 after the first. Martinez ended a drought of 64 at-bats without a home run in the third when he took Yarbrough deep over the Green Monster in left.

GIVE AND TAKE

After being thrown out trying to advance on his second-inning RBI single, Kiermaier made a leaping catch at the warning track in center to rob Araz to open the bottom of the inning. Araz later got his first hit on a bloop single to center to lead off the fifth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: RHP Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. We caught it at the right time. Were pretty optimistic that hes gonna be right back, manager Kevin Cash said. … LHP Jos Alvarado was reinstated from the paternity list.

Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers was not in the lineup after he tweaked his left ankle during Sundays game against Toronto. Devers was spotted in a walking boot outside his locker suite. … LHP Brian Johnson was granted his release from the teams minor league roster.

UP NEXT

Rays: Cash said Tampa Bay would name a Tuesday starter after the game.

Red Sox: LHP Martn Prez (2-1, 3.45 ERA) looks to win his third straight start. He threw five scoreless innings and struck out four last Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

___

Also Watch 74% Of Rural Indians Satisfied With Modi Govt’s Steps To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor