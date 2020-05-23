KIH vs LOG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Kiwoom Heroes (KIH) will face Lotte Giants (LOG) in their scheduled weekend fixture in the Korean Baseball League 2020. The Korean Baseball League 2020 Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants will be played on Saturday, May 23. KOH are 4th on the KBO 2020 league standings after winning nine matches. On the other hand, we see the visitors, LOG, sitting on the 6th spot. They have won eight matches in the tournament so far.

The Korean Baseball League 2020 (KBO) Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants match will kick off at 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The baseball league, which has kicked off from May 5, has 10 participating teams this year. The 10 teams are Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KT Wiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 KIH vs LOG Dream11 Predictions

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction KIH vs LOG Outfielders: L. Byeong-wuk, L. Bung-hoo, Ah-seop , C. Jae-hyun.

KBO League 2020 KIH vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants Infielders: S. Keong-chang, K. Ha-seong, A. Chi-hong

KBO League 2020 KIH vs LOG Dream11 Prediction Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants Pitcher: E. Jokisch

KBO League 2020 KIH vs LOG Dream11 Prediction Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants Catcher: P. Dong-won

Korean Baseball League 2020 Kiwoom Heroes vs probable Playing IX vs Lotte Giants: Kim Ha Seong, Park Dong Won, Park Byung Ho, Kim Hye Sung, Lee Ji Young, Lee Jung Hoo, Se Keon Chang, Jo Sang Woo

Lee Young Joon

Korean Baseball League 2020 Lotte Giants probable Playing IX vs Kiwoom Heroes: Son Ah Seop, An Chi Hong, Song Seung Jun, Jeon Jun Woo, Lee Dae Ho, Lee In Bok, Dan Straily, Kim Joon Tae, Jung B0 Geun