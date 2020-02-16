Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Kiki Bertens Retains Women's Singles Crown in Saint Petersburg for 10th WTA Title

Kiki Bertens defeated Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to win the Saint Petersburg title for the second successive year.

AFP

Updated:February 16, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kiki Bertens Retains Women's Singles Crown in Saint Petersburg for 10th WTA Title
Kiki Bertens (Photo Credit: @WTA)

Saint Petersburg: Kiki Bertens silenced in-form Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to win in Saint Petersburg for a second successive year on Sunday.

The world number eight and second seed this week became the first back-to-back winner of the WTA event.

She took 74 minutes to claim her 10th WTA crown, denying Kazakhstan 20-year-old Rybakina a second title from her third final this season.

The Netherlands' Bertens broke serve four times, never losing her own, saving all five break points that she faced in the second set.

Her progress to the final meant she had to withdraw from the Dubai Championships where she had a first round date with Kim Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam winner coming out of retirement after an absence of over seven years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram