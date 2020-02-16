Kim Clijsters Faces Garbine Muguruza on Tough Comeback in Dubai After Kiki Bertens Withdraws
Kim Clijsters is making her second comeback to professional tennis after seven years away from the sport.
Kim Clijsters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Dubai: Kim Clijsters faces an unexpectedly tough first match on her comeback after seven years out in Dubai this week - against Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza.
Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg.
Her absence moved tournament wild card Muguruza into the draw opposite Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mother-of-three who is making a return after last competing at the 2012 US Open.
Spain's Muguruza, a two-time Major winner, becomes the ninth seed and will take on Clijsters in the first round at the Aviation Club.
Top seed Simona Halep and number two Karolina Pliskova both have byes into the second round.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Loves Adventure So Much, She'd Go to Mars if Given a Chance
- Australian 'Croc Wrangler' Joins Quest to Help Indonesian Crocodile with Tyre Around its Neck
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Thanks Shehnaaz Gill for His Journey Inside the House
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost