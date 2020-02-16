Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kim Clijsters Faces Garbine Muguruza on Tough Comeback in Dubai After Kiki Bertens Withdraws

Kim Clijsters is making her second comeback to professional tennis after seven years away from the sport.

AFP

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Kim Clijsters (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Dubai: Kim Clijsters faces an unexpectedly tough first match on her comeback after seven years out in Dubai this week - against Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg.

Her absence moved tournament wild card Muguruza into the draw opposite Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mother-of-three who is making a return after last competing at the 2012 US Open.

Spain's Muguruza, a two-time Major winner, becomes the ninth seed and will take on Clijsters in the first round at the Aviation Club.

Top seed Simona Halep and number two Karolina Pliskova both have byes into the second round.

