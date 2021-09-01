Kimi Raikkonen Announces He Will Retire at the End of Formula One Season

Kimi Raikkonen announced on Wednesday that he would retire from the sport at the end of the ongoing Formula One season. Raikonnen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team. “This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter," he said in an Instagram post.

“It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things. Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen)

“Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi," his post read.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here