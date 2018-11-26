English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Kimi Raikkonen Retires From Final Race for Ferrari
The 39-year-old Finn, who had started in fourth place and alongside team mate Sebastian Vettel, stepped out of the car and walked back to the paddock with his helmet on as the virtual safety car was deployed.
(Image: Ferrari)
Kimi Raikkonen retired from his last Formula One race with Ferrari on Sunday, his car losing power and coasting to a halt on the main straight after just seven laps of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"What's happening? I don't have power," exclaimed the 2007 world champion, who is moving to Sauber next season, before parking up.
The 39-year-old Finn, who had started in fourth place and alongside team mate Sebastian Vettel, stepped out of the car and walked back to the paddock with his helmet on as the virtual safety car was deployed.
Raikkonen still finished third in the championship, with Mercedes rival and compatriot Valtteri Bottas failing to take advantage.
"Obviously I'm a bit disappointed. It's not the way we wanted this last race together to finish," said Raikkonen.
"We wanted to do well and I think we would have had a pretty good car for the job. Unfortunately, we had an electrical issue; in the back straight, I felt I was lacking power and then everything shut down."
The retirement brought down the curtain on what has otherwise been a stand-out season for Formula One's oldest current driver.
Raikkonen's win in Austin, Texas, in October ended a winless run of 113 races dating back to victory with Lotus in Australia in March 2013, and he has been on the podium 12 times in 21 races.
The Finn ends the season as Ferrari's most recent champion, their latest race winner and last driver to take a pole position.
"It's been a pretty decent season, but the four retirements were not in our plans and obviously did not help; we wanted more for sure," he said, thanking Ferrari fans for their support over the years.
"We went through good and bad times together...of course, we wanted a better finish, but that's part of the sport. We will always have the memories of winning the drivers' championship and two constructors' championships together."
"What's happening? I don't have power," exclaimed the 2007 world champion, who is moving to Sauber next season, before parking up.
The 39-year-old Finn, who had started in fourth place and alongside team mate Sebastian Vettel, stepped out of the car and walked back to the paddock with his helmet on as the virtual safety car was deployed.
Raikkonen still finished third in the championship, with Mercedes rival and compatriot Valtteri Bottas failing to take advantage.
"Obviously I'm a bit disappointed. It's not the way we wanted this last race together to finish," said Raikkonen.
"We wanted to do well and I think we would have had a pretty good car for the job. Unfortunately, we had an electrical issue; in the back straight, I felt I was lacking power and then everything shut down."
The retirement brought down the curtain on what has otherwise been a stand-out season for Formula One's oldest current driver.
Raikkonen's win in Austin, Texas, in October ended a winless run of 113 races dating back to victory with Lotus in Australia in March 2013, and he has been on the podium 12 times in 21 races.
The Finn ends the season as Ferrari's most recent champion, their latest race winner and last driver to take a pole position.
"It's been a pretty decent season, but the four retirements were not in our plans and obviously did not help; we wanted more for sure," he said, thanking Ferrari fans for their support over the years.
"We went through good and bad times together...of course, we wanted a better finish, but that's part of the sport. We will always have the memories of winning the drivers' championship and two constructors' championships together."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Here’s Why Fans are Calling Captain America a Hypocrite
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Here's What Deepika Padukone's Wedding Saree Designer Has to Say on Sabyasachi Controversy
- Yannick Noah Launches Stinging Attack on Davis Cup Revamp
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission