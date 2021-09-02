Kimi Raikkonen Set to Retire: Interesting Facts About 'The Iceman'

Kimi Raikkonen has confirmed that he will bid adieu to his long and illustrative Formula 1 career at the end of the 2021 season. Raikkonen made his debut in 2001 and won the 2007 World Championship for Ferrari. While the 41-year-old was second overall in 2003 and 2005, he finished at the third position in 2008, 2012 and 2018. Raikkonen, who is also popularly known as ‘the Iceman’, is among only the five people to take the podium more than 100 times. He has won 21 Grand Prix in his two-decade-long career.

The Finnish driver is known for his reserved personality and his reluctance to participate in PR events is well known among motorsports enthusiasts. He also left F1 in 2010 and 2011 to participate in the World Rally Championship. However, two years later he returned to Formula 1 in 2012.

Last year, during the Eifel Grand Prix, Raikkonen broke the record for most starts in F1. Raikkonen was also the last driver to win a World Championship with Ferrari. And after he broke his stint with the Italian giants, he joined Alfa Romeo and has been with them ever since.

On Wednesday, Raikkonen announced his decision to quit F1 in an Instagram post saying that “This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1.” As he retires; here we take a look at some unknown facts about Raikkonen:

— Much like any other person from Finland, Raikkonen is very fond of ice hockey. And he had some serious trouble deciding between motorsports and ice hockey when he was young.

— Former McLaren CEO Ron Dennis gave Raikkonen his famous nickname, the Iceman.

— Raikkonen is a huge fan of late British race driver James Hunt.

— He once partied for 16 days straight in 2012 between the Bahrain and Spain races.

— Despite his impeccable records in F1, Raikkonen never won the Sports Personality of the Year Award in Finland.

— Raikkonen is the only driver to win in the V8, V10 and V6 turbo hybrid engine eras.

