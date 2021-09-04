Kimi Raikkonen to Miss Dutch Grand Prix After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be missing the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled to take place this weekend.

Earlier in the week, Raikkonen had announced that he will retire at the end of the season, concluding a career that spanned two decades and included the 2007 world championship. Raikkonen is in the final year of his contract with Alfa Romeo. The Finn announced his departure on Instagram on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

BREAKING: Kimi Raikkonen will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19Wishing you a speedy recovery Kimi, look forward to seeing you back on track soon!#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nSeZvUaHu5 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1,” Raikkonen wrote. “This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

“Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi.”

Raikkonen’s retirement will open a seat at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season. The team has fielded the same drivers’ lineup of Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the past three seasons.

